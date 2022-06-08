Citizens call on Holly Springs to officially recognize Pride Month, pass non-discrimination ordinance

By Adam Owens

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Holly Springs town council meeting turned emotional on Tuesday evening as speakers asked town leaders why they have not passed a non-discrimination ordinance to protect LGBTQIA+ citizens. Some are also calling for a town proclamation officially recognizing June as Pride Month.

Some were angry with the response given by town officials.

WRAL News was told last night’s town council meeting had far more attendance and engagement than usual, as town residents urged leaders to pass the ordinance, as some other Wake County cities have already done.

One resident says the ordinance and adoption of Pride Month would make members of the LGBTQIA+ community feel more welcome and protected in Holly Springs.

Mayor Sean Mayefskie says the town and its businesses are already inclusive and diverse, without an ordinance or a proclamation.

“I do not have a decision as of right now,” says Mayefskie. “We have to go back and read it once again to review it because, to be honest with you, we just put it back on the calendar this week for next week.”

Town councilor Aaron Wolff, who supports the ordinance, says he does not have much hope the ordinance will pass in Holly Springs.

When asked if the ordinance being moved to next week’s meeting gave him hope, he said, “No. No. Frankly, if I was trying to be diplomatic about it, I would say yes — no, I do not.”

Wolff agrees that Holly Springs has been attracting many inclusive businesses – and he thinks those businesses will be paying close attention to what the town does next.

