‘It would have been on us’: Mother watched plane nosedive into neighbor’s backyard

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — Amanda Schomberg said she is still processing seeing a plane fall out of the sky into her next door neighbor’s yard on Friday.

“I looked up, the plane came in, took a nose dive into their backyard and crashed,” Schomberg said.

Schomberg and her daughter were playing on their backyard swing set when the plane crashed about 50 feet away.

“It crashing so close. If it had been couple feet more to our way, it would have been on us,” Schomberg said.

Her neighbor, Rashad Hicks, stayed with the pilot until first responders arrived. He also could have been crushed.

“I was actually in my room, going down to cut the grass. So when I was heading down the stairs, I thought it was a car or something that hit the house,” Hicks said. “My wife looks out the window and was like, ‘It’s a plane in the backyard.'”

“There was a guy inside the plane and all I did was tell him to keep breathing, keep breathing,” Hicks said.

Other neighbors told WISN 12 News they heard the crash but didn’t realize it was a plane until turning on the news.

Images shared by a neighbor with WISN 12 News show first responders working to free the pilot.

Wauwatosa Police Department said the pilot is believed to be 18-years-old and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

