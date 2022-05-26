Man caught on camera robbing 90-year-old woman

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a 90-year-old woman on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and they are hoping surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, on West 64th Street.

The 90-year-old woman was walking along the path that leads from West 63rd Street to the lobby of 20 W. 64th St., also known as One Lincoln Plaza, when a man approached her and took her purse from her walker.

He followed her for a short time before making his move and snatching the bag.

He then took off on foot.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured.

“I can’t believe it,” area resident Nicole Dalven said. “I walk down this path all the time…I’m certainly more aware in the evenings. To hear something like that can happen during the day is awful right across from Lincoln Center.”

Adina Rafeld’s daughter lives in the building, and it’s this kind of story like this that prompted Rafeld to move.

“I just moved in January out of New York,” she said. “I lived in Brooklyn, and my husband and I said that’s enough…too much very high crime.”

Jackie McDonald now carries an alarm and avoids the subway at night.

“It’s just terrible, really,” she said. “Everywhere you go now, you feel threatened.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.