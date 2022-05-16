11-year-old targeted in Spring-area drive-by shooting might be paralyzed, officials say

By Brhe Berry

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) — An 11-year-old boy may be paralyzed after he was shot in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Spring area.

The 19-year-old suspect in the shooting appeared before a judge early Monday morning. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was revealed in court that the 11-year-old is now possibly paralyzed from the waist down, with a bullet lodged in his neck. That’s just one of the disturbing details revealed during the hearing.

Keandre Jackson’s bond was set at $500,000.

According to authorities, Jackson and his juvenile cousin, who is only in middle school, had been making threats to the 11-year-old about shooting up his house because of an argument between the two middle schoolers over a girl.

Deputies said earlier in the night, before the shooting, an argument ensued between teenagers at a separate residence involving the 11-year-old, but the situation was temporarily calmed by a parent.

Jackson is accused of driving his cousin to the 11-year-old’s home in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane and shooting four times into his upstairs bedroom window.

The 11-year-old, who is now fighting for his life, was shot in the neck. His 35-year-old mother was shot in the pelvic area.

Not only are they accused of the drive-by shooting, but court records state the two went back home, where they were having a sleepover and bragged about what they had done.

“If a middle schooler can provoke a person to commit such an act of violence with no regard for life and who was in that home, what is my ability to ensure community safety?” the judge said in court.

If Jackson makes bond, he will have to wear a GPS tracking device, cannot have any contact with several juveniles and must stay away from any place kids gather.

