A few thousand people without power as storms move through Kansas City

By Jackson Hicks

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — As storms make their way across Kansas and Missouri on Sunday morning, there are reports of trees down and homes without power.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Evergy is reporting about 10,000 customers are facing power outages.

Trees and other debris were blocking a few streets Sunday morning. So far, no injuries or significant damage have been reported.

An accident on I-435 northbound near 63rd Street in Kansas City temporarily closed the interstate.

Sunday’s storms had strong winds with them, with the National Weather Service saying expected gusts near 50-60 miles per hour and half-inch hail near the Kansas Speedway, which temporarily put today’s race on hold.

As of 10 a.m., the parking lots were open and Grandstand gates opening at 11 a.m.

