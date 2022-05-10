‘I can’t cry, because once I start I’m not going to stop,’ tornado victim says

By Hannah Mackenzie

BRYSON CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bryson City, North Carolina, on Friday evening.

According to NWS, the tornado lasted for three minutes and had estimated peak winds of 95 mph. The Swain County storm left behind a wake of destruction, including downed trees and power lines. A home on West Deep Creek Road was the hardest hit. Debra and Johnny Jenkins have lived there for 20 years.

“I don’t know how to describe it, it’s just devastating. Really, devastating is the best word,” Debra Jenkins said. “I told my husband that I can’t cry, because once I start, I’m not going to stop.”

Debra Jenkins walked through what was left of her home Monday, showing the extent of the damage. According to Jenkins, she and Johnny hid in a bathroom when they heard the tornado approaching.

“I just remember kind of the roar, but other than that, I don’t remember,” she said. “I was just afraid.”

Four days since the tornado hit, and Jenkins said she has yet to meet with an insurance agent.

“I pay at least $6,000 a year for all my insurance and, apparently, I’m not important enough,” she said.

According to Jenkins, she’s called her insurance company multiple times. She said one agent was supposed to meet with her Monday but didn’t show up.

“If I ever did my job that badly, I’d have been fired,” Jenkins said.

Several people have stopped by to offer Debra and Johnny Jenkins help cleaning up their home and property. But, without documenting the damage first, Jenkins said she feels like they’re stuck in limbo.

“You keep putting people off that are willing to help because you have to wait for the insurance company, then, you know, people go on to other things,” she said. “I have no idea what we’re going to do.”

According to the NWS, several other homes and a few trailers at a nearby campground were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

