Students sleep on campus to support staff fighting for better wages

By Carolyn Sistrand

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Dozens of University of Vermont students are spending the night on the Davis Center Green to stand in solidarity with university staff.

Right now, the staff union is in contract negotiation with the administration. Students want to see those negotiations end with a higher, livable wage for all university staff.

Student who are camping out said they see some university staff working two to three job to afford their life or so that they can continue working at the university while paying their bills.

“We know that it is possible for our staff to be paid a living wage, for student tuition not to rise, we just need to be thoughtful about where we’re taking our money from and what we chose to value at this university,” Chrysanthemum Harrell, a senior majoring in Political Science, said.

On Tuesday, the students will hold a press conference alongside the UVM Staff Union to continue their conversation and push for increased wages for eligible employees.

