Firebird’s goalie breaks record for most wins in a season

By Jason Fielder and James Paxson

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The franchise record book continues to be re-written this season by the Flint Firebirds.

As a team, they have got the most wins, their captain has the most points and goals, and the starter between the pipes has the most post game celebrations.

In a season full of record-breaking performances, Firebird’s goaltender Luke Cavallin is re-writing franchise history, breaking the team record for most wins in a season by a goalie.

“Honestly, I think that’s a great achievement, but I think it just goes to show how good of a team we have this year. I think that’s a team effort and to do that is really special,” Cavallin said.

This is Cavallin’s fifth year with the Firebirds, but first as the number one goalie. He has a record of 35-13-4, with a .911 save percentage.

Head coach Ted Dent said Cavallin’s success is not by accident. He puts in the work it takes to excel.

“He prepares. He takes care of his body. He eats right. He’s the first one here every day getting ready for practice getting ready for games and he has some professional habits for sure and I think that’s a big part of it,” Dent said.

“I feel like I’ve been ready for a while, and I’ve been preparing for this from day one. I think the mentality is a little bit different this year and uh just trying to it’s an adjustment to play back-to-back and even three games in a row, but I think the team’s been awesome in front of me makes the job a lot easier and yeah, it’s been a lot of fun,” Cavallin said.

Cavallin and the Firebirds play the final two games of the regular season at home against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday and Saturday. They will have home ice advantage against either Guelph or Owen Sound in the first round of the playoffs next week.

