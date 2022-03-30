Puppy missing from car after armed robberies; ‘extremely dangerous’ suspects may be in Illinois

By Elyssa Kaufman, Meredith Barack

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 16-month-old puppy is missing after an armed robbery and a series of car break-ins in Wisconsin, and police are searching for two suspects with ties to Chicago.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack spoke to the dog’s owner who desperately wants his pet back.

“She’s the sweetest dog in the world. And she’s our baby.”

Kraig Knudson says Maybel was a surprise birthday gift to his wife, and ever since she became a member of their family, the Wisconsin realtor says Maybel has hardly left his side.

“She goes with me on appointments and people love her,” Knudson said.

So it wasn’t out of the ordinary when the dog came along with Kraig for a quick trip to the Lake Delton Home Depot last Wednesday.

“(I) come out, the back window of my truck is smashed out. They tried to break the front window out and were unsuccessful. And she’s gone,” Knudson said.

Lake Delton Police said the two people in this car are behind the crime. They’ve issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Adam A. Lujano, 39, and Javanni Murjan Esteves, 41.

They are also wanted in connection with armed robberies at the Outlets of the Dells on that same afternoon. Lujano has a criminal history and is on parole from an attempted carjacking in 2018. In 2015, he served time for aggravated battery of an officer.

Knudson said they don’t believe the two have Maybel any longer. Thanks to several tips he’s already received, he thinks she was bought by someone and is with that person on the West Side of Chicago.

“I just got off the phone with a wonderful young lady who said I think I saw your dog, and so we’re following up on every possible lead but we just need someone to do the right thing,” Knudson said.

Knudson said whoever does help bring their Maybel back home will be their hero. The family is offering a $2,000 reward for Maybel’s safe return.

“Please, we’re just begging that whoever has her would consider doing the right thing and return her.”

Anyone with information can also contact Knudson at this email address: Bringmaybelhome@gmail.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins also were reported in the Home Depot parking lot in the Wisconsin Dells. One of the vehicles that was broken into had Maybel the puppy inside.

“At this time, the dog is unaccounted for. The dog is a tan 16-month old Cavapoo,” police said in a written statement.

Maybel is 15-16 pounds and has a collar with green with pink flamingos.

Police said the armed suspects also broke into a work van in the parking lot. The van owner confronted the suspects, who pointed a handgun while removing tools and other items from the van.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspects fled in a blue Ford F-250 truck with a black bag over the driver’s side window on Highway 12. Police said the license plate on the truck, PJ8907, was recently stolen. The truck also has a large placard in the back that says “Fully Insured” on the back.

In at least one of the earlier incidents, police said the suspects’ vehicle matched the description of an armed robbery at the Outlets of the Dells.

The Lake Delton Police Department is investigating and requesting assistance from the public in locating Lujano and Esteves. Police said if the suspects are spotted, do not approach them.

“Lujano has outstanding felony warrants through the Illinois Department of Corrections. Lake Delton Police Department received information suggesting the suspect vehicle in our case crossed into Illinois hours after the crimes were committed here,” Lake Delton Police said in a Facebook post.

Lujano and Esteves are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you see them, contact local police immediately.

