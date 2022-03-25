Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 5:47 PM

Firefighters rescue tree worker trapped under bucket truck

<i>Braintree Fire/WBZ</i><br/>Braintree firefighters rescued a man who was trapped under bucket truck.
Braintree Fire/WBZ
Braintree Fire/WBZ
Braintree firefighters rescued a man who was trapped under bucket truck.

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A tree worker was seriously injured after he fell from a bucket truck in Braintree Friday afternoon. The man was trimming trees on Mayflower Road when he was tossed from the bucket due to equipment failure.

The man in his 30s was pinned to the ground by the bucket after he fell.

Firefighters put wood under the bucket to take the pressure off the victim who had serious lower body injuries. They then dug him out from underneath to make the rescue.

He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

OSHA and Braintree Police are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content