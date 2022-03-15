Trash left scattered on sidewalks following Greta Van Fleet concert

By Trevor Sochocki and Brianna Owczarzak

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Trash and clothing were left overnight at the Dow Event Center after a popular local band stopped by on the first leg of their tour.

Greta Van Fleet fans camped out, some 24 hours ahead of time, for the best spot in the house.

Fans of the Frankenmuth band lined up Sunday outside Saginaw’s Dow Event Center for the sold-out show.

But on Monday morning, the day following the concert, TV5 cameras captured the leftovers. Empty water bottles, half-eaten pizzas, and trash scattered the sidewalks.

“We don’t typically have the camping out overnight. This was like a very big band for our venue. But we do, you know, always have a crew that works overnight after a show to get everything back to normal,” said Suzanne Kart, marketing manager for the Dow Event Center.

It wasn’t until about noon on Monday when the area was fully cleaned up.

“We had people who were lined up the night before. They camped out so that they could get the best seats in the main floor, or not seats, the best standing room on the main floor,” Kart said.

The band and promoter requested a general admission floor in front of the stage instead of assigned seating.

Chesaning resident Azhia Hafner lined up more than 12 hours before the show.

“They kinda came out late and was just like ‘OK, here’s your wristbands. Now we’re gonna go in, line up, let’s go.’ So it was kinda like, ‘oh no.’ Like last minute,” Hafner said.

Hafner had to leave her stuff outside to get a good spot, like so many others. She planned on picking it up after the concert, but it was gone when she got out. She saw the trash though.

“I don’t know how it got that bad because people were passing out trash bags all night and even when, right before the concert, they were passing out trash bags,” Hafner said.

Greta Van Fleet’s distributor, Universal Music Group, did not respond to TV5′s request for comment.

Greta Van Fleet will play Wednesday, March 16 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint. That concert has a general admission pit in front of the stage as well and the show is sold out.

