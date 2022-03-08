Carjackers Target Terrified Grandmother Unloading Boxes In Cicero, Point Gun At Her Grandson

By Steven Graves

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Carjackers held a gun to her grandson’s chest only steps from a west suburban grandmother’s garage. Now she’s telling her frightening story only to CBS 2’s Steven Graves.

It was something this grandmother has done plenty of times before at her alley garage.

“We were unloading some boxes,” she said.

Now, terrified to show her face, it’ll be a while before she ever does it again.

“Scared to go outside. It’s just, it’s scary now,” she said.

Surveillance video shows a guy walking by the woman around noon on Saturday. He passed as she and her teenage grandson were emptying the truck at their Cicero home near Ogden & 50th.

“He said ‘hello,’ and I said ‘hello,’ and then I started closing … picking up the liftgate from my truck, because I don’t know, I just had this bad feeling,” she said.

Behind him, another woman walked up as the man then turned back and stepped toward her grandson.

“And all I could see was him pointing a gun at my grandson and his chest,” the grandmother said. “I grabbed my grandson, and I told him, ‘Just leave him! Leave him! Get away from him.’ My sight was directly on the gun.”

The carjackers appeared very calm.

“Yes, they were very calm. I think they’ve done this before,” the grandmother said.

Video shows the man and woman who approached this grandmother and her grandson get in the vehicle and speed away.

The grandmother said police called her son, who owns the truck, and told him it was found hours later. Officers found the truck crashed.

The victim’s son said police arrested a man in who they believe is connected to two other carjackings in Cicero.

“I’m just glad everything was okay, and nothing happened to my grandson. They didn’t do anything to him,” the grandmother said.

She said her 17-year-old grandson – a high schooler – is taking it better than she is.

Now a home of 30 years feels anything but, after terror visited for no more than a minute.

“I don’t know, it’s just never happened to me. You know, you never know. It’s never happened to me. When it happens to you, you’re just in shock. Honestly, I’m still in shock.”

CBS 2 checked in with Cicero Police about potential charges. We were told the person with that information was out of the office on Monday due to the Pulaski Day holiday.

