2 Stillwater prison guards assaulted by inmate during routine cell search

By WCCO Staff

STILLWATER, Minnesota (WCCO) — An inmate attack inside an eastern Minnesota prison left two guards requiring hospitalization over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The incident took place during a routine cell search Saturday afternoon at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

One of the officers was treated and released from a Stillwater hospital. The other officer was “more significantly injured” and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, corrections officials said. The second officer was released just after 12 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the inmate responsible for the assault has been moved to the correctional facility in Oak Park Heights.

“There are no braver professionals than our state’s Corrections Officers who come to work each day to serve the State of Minnesota and keep the rest of us safe. We honor these officers and all those involved in the quick and professional response,” the Department of Corrections release said.

The Stillwater prison meanwhile remains on lockdown during an investigation. Officials say they are trying to determine how the incident connects with another assault in late January “and other issues in the facility.”

In 2018, an inmate murdered 45-year-old corrections Officer Joseph Gomm at the Stillwater prison.

