Driver killed after car crashes into mobile home

By Andrew Masse

Click here for updates on this story

GROTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A person has died after a car crashed into a mobile home Friday.

Police say it all unfolded around 1:50 p.m. at the Eastwood Mobile Homes on Buddington Road.

A Toyota Avalon had been heading up the lot when it suddenly headed downhill and into a nearby mobile home.

The force of the crash dislodged the mobile home from its foundation.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle deceased.

The driver was later identified as Dorothy L. Bronson of Groton. She lived on lot 73. She was 83-years-old.

The person that was inside the mobile at the time of the collision wasn’t injured.

The home was later deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping the displaced resident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Groton Police at 860-441-6712.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.