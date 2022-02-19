Former security guard and corrections officer found guilty in rape case

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A Washington County jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy on Friday.

In October of 2018, the victim, who was living out of state at the time, was alerted to a video posted to a pornographic website. It depicted the victim engaged in sexual activity with an unidentified man. The victim had limited memory of the encounter and had no recollection that it was recorded.

The victim reported the video to police. Investigators found it and confirmed it depicted the victim.

In November 2018, the victim received a friend request from a stranger on social media. She accepted Jorge Ulises Serrano’s request and he began messaging her. The victim realized that she met the defendant when he worked as a security guard at her apartment complex.

Serrano later admitted that he engaged in sexual activity with her despite knowing that she was highly intoxicated. He also admitted that he committed various acts after she fell unconscious.

Serrano worked as a security guard from July 2014 to June 2015. He was a corrections deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from July 2017 to November 2018. Investigators said he uploaded the video of the woman during his time in Jefferson County.

He was terminated from that job prior to the allegations against him, according to detectives.

As the investigation continued, detectives said they identified six additional victims of Serrano. Investigators said Serrano used social media to meet women and underage girls.

Serrano was also suspected to have uploaded intimate photos and videos of multiple women without their knowledge, according to deputies.

He was convicted of rape in Marion County where he was given 40 years in prison.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to acknowledge the bravery shown by the victim in reporting this to authorities.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 25, at 1:00 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.