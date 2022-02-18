NFL linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself in Friday for misdemeanor assault charges

By Chuck Morris, Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Titans linebacker, Bud Dupree, turned himself in to Metro Police Friday on the assault charges from Jan.

Metro Police charged the Tennessee Titans linebacker with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation with an employee at a Walgreen’s on a Sunday night in Jan.

Police made the decision to issue the citation charging Dupree after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

Dupree and his attorney met with detectives on Tuesday morning. His attorney also met with detectives on Monday afternoon.

Dupree is accused of misdemeanor assault on Sunday night with two Walgreen’s employees at the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard location.

According to the narrative on the citation, the victim was working at Walgreen’s located at 1104 Rosa. L. Parks Blvd. around 8 p.m. when a group of people entered the store to shop. Some of the people got into a verbal argument with the victim, identified as Greg Butler, 20. The people left the store and then re-entered the store with Dupree. Dupree then grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation before Dupree leave. Due to the victim being assaulted, Dupree is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”

Dupree was released shortly after turning himself in Metro Police told News4.

