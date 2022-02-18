Dash cam shows vehicle crashing into car pulled over by state trooper on highway

By Jennifer McRae

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to pay attention after a terrifyingly close call. A vehicle crashed into a car that had been pulled over by a trooper on I-25 in Adams County.

The vehicle was pulled over on the left side of the road. Just moments after the trooper walked back to his patrol car, another vehicle slammed into the stopped car.

The trooper rushed back to the vehicle to check on the people inside and called for help, as well as asking that the interstate be closed. They suffered minor to moderate injuries.

CSP responded that, “While our trooper attempted to have the driver pull to the right, they ultimately stopped on the wide, left shoulder. Regardless, #MoveOver still applies, and these can some of the minor consequences that can happen if not followed.”

