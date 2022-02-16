Woman With Gunshot Wound, Baby Pulled From Partially Submerged Car In Pompano Beach Canal

By Web staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was pulled from a partially submerged vehicle, along with a baby who was unharmed, from a Pompano Beach canal early Wednesday morning.

BSO said they were called to the scene and arrived at around 2:30 a.m. where they found a Chevrolet Camaro in a canal on Northwest 8th Street and NW 10th Avenue.

Police said the woman had suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to Broward Health North Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The infant, a baby girl, was removed from the vehicle unharmed.

Authorities said the infant was not the victim’s child and was turned over to relatives.

Police continue to investigate how the woman was shot and the car ended up in a canal.

