TSA Worker Finds 2-Year-Old ‘Walking Out Into The Middle Of The Street’ Wednesday At 4:00 A.M.

By Suzanne Le Mignot

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — He said he was in the right place at the right time. A TSA worker makes a startling discovering on his way to work: A little girl walking alone in the dark. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Englewood where she spoke to the hero who found the child.

A very modest hero. I’m at 71st and Union. This is where the child was wandering, right in the middle of 71st Street. We don’t know why, but we do know, a good Samaritan pulled over after seeing the two year-old and wanted to help.

At first, Joseph Frost said he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him.

“Kind of weird seeing a little girl walking in the middle of the night like that. It was strange to me. When I was driving by, she was walking out into the middle of the street.”

But Frost, was seeing very clearly at 71st and Union around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. He was driving to O’Hare, where he said he works as a federal officer with Homeland Security.

“I didn’t see no cars. I didn’t see no adults.”

Frost stopped his car. He went over to the two year-old girl. The child was wearing a hat and had a winter coat over her pajamas.

“I told her at first ‘Wait right there!’ I asked her where her parents were and she couldn’t answer me,” Frost said. “And I went back around, I asked her again, ‘Where are your parents?,’ and she started crying and everything.”

Frost said two young women driving by helped to calm the toddler down and put her in their car to keep the child warm. Frost said he immediately called 911 and police arrived in minutes. An officer comforted the toddler when they arrived. She would later be reunited with her guardian.

“I know after 48 hours, kids go missing, you can’t find them, so I’m just glad she’s OK and everything worked out for the best.”

CBS 2 is trying to learn more about how the little girl ended up outside but all police said was no crime was committed. DCFS was notified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.