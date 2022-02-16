Shreveport working on improvements to water system one year after winter storm

By T.W. STARR

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — KTBS continues its look at infrastructure one year after that massive snowstorm paralyzed much of the ArkLaTex for more than a week.

KTBS spent some time Tuesday at the Amiss Water Treatment Plant on Blanchard Road in Shreveport where Water and Sewerage Department Director William Daniel gave an update on what’s been addressed and improved since February 2021. Daniel said the city saw shortcomings and opportunities to make major changes if another massive winter storm hits.

“We’ve been updating our ability to collect pressure data throughout the city. That sort of gives us an instantaneous check on how the water is doing in different places in the city and allows us to concentrate our resources where we need to, and to understand better how our water is flowing in the different pipes and places,” Daniel said.

Another area where the city struggled was in some of the booster stations.

“With everybody losing water and those rolling blackouts, our inability to keep the booster stations running, even though it was a short time, really hurt us. So, we actually have contingency plans to get generators to every booster station to make sure that in the event we lose electricity, we’ll have the booster stations run by generator,” Daniel said.

Daniel wanted to make sure everybody understands for the future how to properly drip water from faucets when it’s freezing.

