Settlement reached between Sandy Hook families and maker of weapon used in the school shooting

By ROB POLANSKY

Click here for updates on this story

TRUMBULL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting plan to talk about a settlement in their case against the maker of the weapon used in the shooting.

The case involved the estate of Sandy Hook victim Victoria Soto against Bushmaster Firearms International.

The suit sought to hold the gun company responsible for what it called the “reckless marketing of the AR-15 weapon used in the shooting.”

According to court documents on Tuesday, a settlement agreement was reached between both parties.

The details have yet to be released. A news conference was set for 11 a.m. in Trumbull.

Twenty six students and staff members were killed in the shooting.

State police said the gunman used an AR-15.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.