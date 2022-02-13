2 dead of suspected overdoses in St. Louis week after 7 overdose deaths

By Web Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Two women died from suspected overdoses Saturday, the St. Louis Fire Department said.

The two deaths come within a week of seven people dying from drug overdoses, highlighting an ongoing crisis all over the country.

The St. Louis Fire Department confirmed two deaths occurred at separate locations. One in the 1900 block of North 14th just before 9:30 a.m., and the other in the 5300 block of Macklind Avenue sometime before 1 p.m.

Federal authorities arrested a woman in the Central West End at Parkview Apartments for allegedly selling illegal drugs tied the seven confirmed overdoses within the last week.

“Until we see a major shift in policies, procedures, and actually treating this like a public health crisis, and not intermingling it with law enforcement, this is going to continue to get worse,” said Chad Sabora, executive director of Mo Network, a St. Louis-based nonprofit specializing in addiction recovery. “You make someone feel like they have value and their life has meaning that is going to be the No. 1 way for someone to seek help.”

Sabora said more government funding for treatment programs is key to solving this epidemic versus just prosecuting dealers and users.

“That’s not going to change the demand. The demand is still going to be there,” he said. “It’s going to have to be met. They’re just going to move to the next dangerous alternative, and if we keep going down this cycle, we’re going to end up with a possible substance that naloxone might not work on.”

Naloxone is an overdose reversing drug, which is commonly referred to as Narcan, the brand name of the drug.

Those looking for help with fentanyl and other opioid addiction can find resources on Mo Network’s website.

