Charges filed against man in shooting death of father

By Emily Rittman, Nick Sloan

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an Independence father.

Joshua Mongold is accused of shooting and killing Riley Youngblood.

The Independence Street Crime Units and police department’s SWAT took the suspect into custody in Cass County, police said.

Family members say Youngblood was driving to work at his lawn company when he was senselessly shot and killed.

As police worked to catch the person responsible, devastated family and friends hoped a $10,000 reward would generate information that led to an arrest of the person who senselessly shot the young father.

KCTV5 News spoke with Riley’s uncle Brandon Roberts last month.

“He became a provider, and he was going to do everything he could to give the world to his girl and unfortunately that world was taken away from her,” Roberts said.

According to search warrants filed in the investigation, police were investigating the shooting as an apparent road rage incident.

Court records show video surveillance in the area appeared to capture the suspect hitting Riley’s truck in the rear before the shooting.

Then both vehicles sped out of view of the camera.

He was killed before he could watch his little girl grow up.

Court records state investigators found the truck the suspect was driving approximately 126 miles away in Hickory County, Mo., parked in a wooded area that is used for hunting.

Mongold is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

A $500,000 bond has been requested by the prosecutor’s office.

