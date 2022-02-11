Saving lives: Firefighters talk about 2 recent rescues

By Samiar Nefzi

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — It’s part of what Asheville firefighters do for a living: they race into burning buildings or jump into rivers to save people.

Over the last week, members of the Asheville Fire Department responded to two rescues in those very situations.

On Sunday, 45 firefighters responded to Bartlett Arms Apartments after a fire broke out in Apartment 518.

“There was smoke down to the floor with zero visibility,” AFD firefighter Jacob Hansbury said. “Essentially, it was like a blind search.”

Hansbury, a 14-year veteran, humbly explained how he saved the life of a person trapped in their apartment.

“It feels good,” Hansbury said. “Every time I go home from work, it’s just a good feeling knowing that we made some sort of positive impact on somebody’s life.”

The person from the apartment received medical care on scene by Buncombe County EMS and was then transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“It’s a team process,” Hansbury said. “It’s just any other day here.”

In the river AFD crews were back on another rescue just two days later, that time for a man stranded in the French Broad River.

Asheville Firefighter Kameron Buchanan said that’s when he jumped into action.

“I swam a little in high school, but I am no Michael Phelps,” Buchanan said.

Nearly 20 firefighters responded to a call from Woodfin police after a man ran into the river after being pulled over.

“We showed up, and the individual was on the rock,” Buchanan said. “He’d been there for a little while and let go of the rock. Hypothermia set in. He was losing consciousness.”

Buchanan ultimately jumped into the water in just his shorts and T-shirt.

“Most of the time, you’re supposed to be in a dry suit to enter the water,” Buchanan said. “That morning, it was before shift change, and I was in the basement. So, I had shorts and a T-shirt on. It was a little cold.”

AFD Chief Scott Burnette said these two cases highlight the dedication of his nearly 300 heroes.

“Asheville firefighters are the best firefighters in the world,” Burnette said. “It’s just amazing to be around people of such a caliber.”

