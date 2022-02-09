MFD calls off search for missing man Joseph Wyatt

By KITV Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The family of a missing Maui man tells KITV4 they’re holding on to hope after firefighters called off their search Tuesday night.

37-year-old Joseph “Joey Wyatt was reported missing on Saturday after he and his dog “Mana” never returned home from a camping trip near Nakalele Point.

Volunteers are helping in the search efforts.

His family says they’re strategizing what to do next, and ask that the public keep an eye out.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

The family has also created a Facebook page for update and information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.