2 school staffers hurt breaking up student altercation

By Web Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two employees were hurt in an incident at Dorchester’s Henderson school.

The educators stepped in to break-up an altercation between two students, officials said.

The school district said the employees sought medical attention out of an abundance of caution afterwards, and they are doing well.

In November, the school’s principal was violently attacked and knocked unconscious.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with assault charges in that case.

