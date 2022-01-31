7-year-old accidentally shot by another child inside vehicle at Chipotle in Snellville

By JENNIFER LIFSEY

SNELLVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — Snellville Police say a 7-year-old was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old outside of a Chipotle restaurant.

According to SPD, the shooting occurred while the adult went inside the restaurant to pick up food. They say the child got ahold of a firearm that was left in the vehicle.

Police say the 7-year-old victim was conscious and alert when they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

