Jackson school bus mishap blamed on crumbling infrastructure

By Madeleine Nolan

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Jackson school bus got stuck in a hole on the way to drop off a student at school.

“Apparently, a water main burst (Sunday) night, which caused a tremendous amount of water to cover the street. While our bus driver was traveling along McWillie Circle, the asphalt began to cave into a hole,” said Sherwin Johnson, spokesman for the Jackson Public School District.

Fifteen students were on the bus at the time of the incident Monday morning. Johnson said one student was picked up by a parent and the other 14 students boarded a different bus and continued on to school.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said his children attend McWillie Elementary School, so he is aware of the road conditions.

“I know the road around McWillie is rough. It’s difficult. It’s another area that we have to address,” Lumumba said. “We’re trying to check off that list as quickly as we can. We’re trying to get to as many areas as we can across the city. Our roads aren’t getting any younger, and when we can’t get to them, they’re still interfering, causing problems for not only school buses, but people every day.”

Lumumba said the city will assess the road problem and make repairs as soon as possible.

No injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.