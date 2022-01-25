Campbellsville hospital says systems, phone lines down due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

By Web Staff

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Kentucky (WMTW) — A hospital in Campbellsville is notifying patients about a cybersecurity incident that began impacting its systems Monday.

According to a notice on its website, Taylor Regional Hospital said its system and phone lines are down due to the cybersecurity incident that’s under investigation.

The hospital did not elaborate on the cybersecurity incident, except that it was working to restore its systems “quickly and safely.”

Officials said the hospital is still offering care to patients but sent out some pertinent information, including numbers to contact while the phone lines are down.

The following temporary telephone numbers are currently operational:

Taylor Regional Hospital Care Center, Walk In Clinic 270.283.5463 Taylor Regional Orthopedic Group 270.283.5475 Taylor Regional Pediatrics: 270.283.5452 Taylor Regional Surgical Associates 270.283.5394 The hospital said the list will be updated as more phone lines are brought online.

Patients are also being asked to bring current medications to any previously scheduled appointments.

And until further notice, routine outpatient labs will only be performed daily from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Chemo and STAT orders will be accepted if needed.

WALK-IN CLINIC COVID TESTING: Due to the system-wide outage, the hospital is unable to schedule COVID testing as previously communicated. Testing is still available at the walk-in clinic between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information and updates can be found online.

