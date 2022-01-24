Man charged for allegedly shooting victim with slingshot

By Eric Grossarth

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A man who was shot in August after allegedly shooting another man with a slingshot now faces criminal charges.

Blackfoot Police discovered Karl Raymond Bassett, 30, had been shot in the back on Aug. 27 at the sportsman’s access on West Bridge Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police searched the area for a suspect and discovered Nathaniel Alberto Harper, 23, unresponsive. After giving Harper Narcan and emergency aid, he regained consciousness.

When speaking with Harper and Bassett, detectives learned the two men crossed paths around 3 p.m. Harper allegedly brandished a stolen 9 mm handgun at Bassett who he claimed acted aggressively towards him. After the confrontation, the men who were sleeping in the area left, according to court documents.

Around 11 p.m., Harper came back to the area and Bassett allegedly shot marbles with a slingshot at Harper. The marbles struck Harper, prompting him to hide behind a tree. Harper then drew the handgun and fired three times when another marble struck him in the face. Harper had injuries consistent with being shot with a slingshot.

Harper then ran, ditched the handgun and went back to his tent. Harper said he passed out and the next thing he remembers was police and first responders coming to his aid. Near the tent, investigators found 9mm shell casings, blood, a slingshot, marbles and illegal drug items, according to court records.

In September, detectives eventually found the 9mm handgun along the Snake River, weeks before a woman reported it missing from her car. Harper was charged with felony grand theft for the stolen gun and a handful of drug charges in relation to the incident.

At this point, Harper does not appear to have been charged for shooting Bassett. But Harper is facings other charges, partly from an officer-involved-shooting incident in November.

Bassett was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and issued a summons to appear in court in December. After not making his initial appearance, a warrant was issued for Bassett and he was arrested Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing for Bassett is scheduled for Feb. 3. Harper will next appear in court on April 6.

Although Bassett and Harper are accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

