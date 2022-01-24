Dozens of dogs and cats rescued from hoarding case up for adoption in Massachusetts

By WBZ Staff

SALEM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Dozens of cats and dogs rescued from a hoarding case in Tulsa, Oklahoma are now in Massachusetts and will soon be looking for new homes, the MSPCA says.

Forty-one cats and eight dogs that were “living in cramped and dirty conditions” arrived in New England Saturday and were taken by van to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

The animals are doing well, but three dogs – a 3-year-old pit bull mix named Bailey, a 14-year-old beagle named Sugar and a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier named Rose – will need treatment for extensive dental disease and other ailments. Their medical bills are expected to total more than $3,000, and donations are encouraged at mspca.org/Tulsa.

The cats ranging from 3 months to 10 years old are all shy, but expected to do well in patient homes. All the animals will be spayed, neutered and microchipped soon, and are expected to be available for adoption later this week.

“For anyone wanting a new pet for the new year, shelter officials say now is the time to act,” the MSPCA says.

Interested adopters can visit mspca.org/adopt or nea.org/adopt to apply.

