MSU Police find body in river, believed to be missing GVSU student

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Investigators believe they’ve found the body of a student who was last seen on the Michigan State University campus more than 80 days ago.

At 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, MSU Police and Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies recovered a body in the Red Cedar River about 1.5 miles downriver of where 18-year-old Brendan Santo was last seen.

The body is believed to be Santo, but identification is still pending, MSU Police said. Santo’s family has been informed and police say they are offering as much information and support as possible.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan,” the Michigan State Police and Public Safety Department wrote.

Authorities are not releasing any further information while the investigation continues. Police said they have no reason to believe foul play was involved or that Santo intended to harm himself.

Santo, a Grand Valley State University student, went missing on Oct. 29. On Thursday, the reward to help find Santo was raised to $30,000, MSU Police said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, civilian tips and community support aided in the search.

