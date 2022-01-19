Man rescued after slipping out of his canoe

By Kevin Hogan, Evan Sobol

Click here for updates on this story

GROTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 27-year-old duck hunter was rescued from the water Tuesday after slipping out of his canoe off Esker Point Beach in Groton.

An eyewitness who helped make the rescue said the wind was strong, the water was cold, and the young man is very lucky.

“It was cold, it was blowing. Blowing really good. Uhhh not a day to be out on the water that’s for sure,” said John Gardiner, manager at Spicer’s Marina.

Spicer’s Marina was first to get the call around 8:15 Tuesday from a duck hunter off Esker Point Beach that a friend had fallen out of his canoe while retrieving a duck.

“We told him to call 911 and we would try to get one of our crews out there,” Gardiner said.

“I got a guy out there in a lifeboat he’s got him but they’re out in the middle of the water with a paddle, so one guy was in the water. He’s holding onto the boat now,” said a 911 caller.

“By the time we got the phone call and got out there it was probably no more than five minutes,” Gardiner said.

“We have the capsized boat and you know the inflatable with the guy paddling and he’s holding onto the side, don’t know if they can make it back to shore,” said Jeff Moskey on the 911 call.

While John and a colleague headed out in the marina’s skiff, Noank Fire and other emergency crews answered the distress call.

“He was wearing a camouflage outfit and a floatation device which probably saved his life,” Gardiner said. “And it was the wind, the blowing wind. His arms were pretty much numb in about 30 seconds. If he was out there by himself he would have been in serious problems.”

The unidentified hunter was able to take a hot shower at the marina. Before leaving he thanked everyone and signed off with fire and rescue refusing treatment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.