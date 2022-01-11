Driver injured after crashing into house

By Mike Agogliati

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man was injured after crashing into a house early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at 8 and 10 Main Street after a resident reported a car had struck her home and come into the building.

Responding officers closed the road due to low-hanging power lines while fire fighters assisted the residents inside the building.

Police said a 16-year-old male had been struck and was potentially trapped underneath building material and other items inside the apartment that had come down and had been thrown across the room on top of him.

The teen and his mother had been asleep when they were abruptly awoken by the vehicle crashing through their wall. They were assisted out of the residence until it could be determined if it was safe to reenter.

The driver, later identified a Nicholas Walters, 42 of Brooklyn, CT was still on scene, out of his vehicle, and complaining of several potential injuries sustained from the accident. Walters said he was heading towards home when he struck some ice, causing him to lose control, ultimately striking the house.

Walters was later transported by KB Ambulance to Day Kimball Hospital for his potential injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

