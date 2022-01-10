‘This is my best friend’: Metro program helps kids navigate life during the pandemic

By Kalé Searcy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — January marks National Mentor Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters, here in Omaha, said kids having mentors can be a really positive factor in their lives, especially as they navigate the tough reality of growing up with the challenges of COVID-19.

It is a bond like no other, with an age gap that quickly fades away when they’re together.

“This is my best friend,” said Alex Johnson, a ‘little’ part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“I’ve learned a lot from Alex. He’s really introspective and can really reflect on a lot of things,” said Andrew Stevens, his big brother.

Alex and Andrew have spent the past three years building lifelong memories.

“We get to go and do a lot of fun things and have a good time together,” Stevens said.

From hiking and basketball to playing board games, it’s times like these that create a strong relationship during a time when Alex needs Andrew the most.

“Last school year, my sixth-grade year, I was full remote,” Alex said.

When the pandemic hit, Alex’s life completely shifted going from seeing his big brother Andrew all the time, to almost not at all.

“I felt like I would never see the guy again,” Alex said. “It was pretty hard.”

A lack of socialization led to many kids developing mental health struggles, like anxiety and depression.

“Young people, especially teens are really struggling with mental health issues, increased suicide rates,” Nichole Turgeon, CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Midlands.

Turgeon said luckily many kids within the program didn’t have to go through it alone.

“Having that outlet, having that other person that they could talk through what they were going, going through and experiencing,” Turgeon said.

An outlet that helps Alex navigate what life looks like during a pandemic.

“Encouraging me to do more better and positive things in the environment around me,” Alex said.

Turgeon said they are looking for more people within the community to step up and volunteer to help transform other young kids like Alex.

If you are interested, the best way is to head straight to their website, bbbsomaha.org.

