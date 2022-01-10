Application being accepted for Shreveport Universal Basic Income Program

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Starting today, the application process will open to the public for the Shreveport Universal Basic Income Program. The pilot program is a joint effort between the City of Shreveport, Parish of Caddo and United Way of Northwest Louisiana. Interested participants can go to shreveportla.gov beginning at 8 a.m. on January 10 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on January 17 to complete the required form.

There will be 110 families selected and eligible to receive $660 a month for a year. Shreveport residents who are single parents with an income below 120% of the Federal Poverty Level will be eligible. The program defines a single parent as a mother, father, stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian with a school-age child. The resident must be functionally single, whether married or unmarried. If unmarried, the resident cannot be living with a partner.

“An estimated 25 percent of the citizens in Shreveport are living in poverty and a guaranteed income would empower recipients to address their most urgent day to day needs and unpredictable expenses,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “UBI with the resources at the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center would create a catalyst for better educational outcomes, substantive improvements in physical and mental health, significant reduction of predatory debt, and greater confidence in having basic necessities met.”

Mayor Perkins joined Mayors for a Guaranteed Income in 2020. MGI is a coalition of mayors committed to advancing a federal guaranteed income – direct, recurring cash payments to the poor and middle class. A guaranteed income is a monthly, unconditional cash payment given directly to randomly selected families or individuals.

The Shreveport City Council approved a resolution to receive $500,000 from MGI for the program. The Caddo Parish Commission approved the appropriation of $432,000 for matching funds.

The United Way’s Financial Empowerment Center will be accepting walk-ins from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday – Thursday and from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday for those who need assistance with filling out the application.

The only day they will not be available is the last day of the application period on Monday, January 17, due to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

In-person assistance will also be provided from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11 at Airport Park Recreation Center and 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on January 13 at the David Raines Recreation Center.

If you are selected to participate you will be contacted approximately three weeks after the close of the application period.

