Some Asheville artists find a very public place to display their works

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some Asheville artists put up some of their works at the base of the Vance Monument.

Removal of the monument was stopped last summer as a lawsuit filed by a Civil War group played out.

The lawsuit has been on hold since the fall.

The artists who are placing their art work there said they want to show that Asheville can be inclusive

“We have some serious art going up here that we think represents Asheville way better than the Vance Monument ever did,” artist David Anderson said. “And we want this to be more inclusive. We love how this has been a place where people can kind of come and do their own thing and express themselves, and it’s time to get some great art up here.”

Artists have been putting up various works on weekends, then taking them down afterward.

