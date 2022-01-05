‘He was a Godly man:’ Friends, neighbors remember trooper killed in crash

By Karen Wynne

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A rural mountain community is reeling after the death of a beloved, longtime North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, accidentally killed by his own brother.

James Lovelace lives across the street from where the crash happened. He said last night he heard a loud bang, then the sirens and today, he is grieving the loss of a good friend.

Lovelace put a small cross at the accident site on the corner of High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County. He and other neighbors remember Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran, married, father of six.

“He was a Godly man,” Lovelace recalls. “Every time we talked, that’s what we talked about, God and the Bible.”

According to the State Highway Patrol, Trooper Horton was making a traffic stop just before nine last night.

His brother, Trooper James Horton, known as Nick, responded to help out.

James Horton lost control of his vehicle, crashing into his older brother and the motorist who had been stopped, killing them both.

State Highway Patrol has identified that motorist as Dusty Luke Beck.

“John was a family oriented guy, Christian going guy, very dedicated to what he done, and he’ll be highly missed,” says friend and neighbor Anthony Smith.

There is no word yet on why Trooper Horton detained Beck, or why his brother was called to help him out.

The accident remains under investigation.

Lovelace also wants everyone to remember Trooper Nick, who suffered minor injuries, saying this is devastating and that he can certainly use everybody’s prayers.

Now, a fundraiser has been set up to help out Trooper Horton’s family. More information here: gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-trooper-john-horton

