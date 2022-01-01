Several injuries reported after severe weather, possible tornadic activity in Georgia

By CATHERINE CATOURA

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Several minor injuries have been reported out of Newton County following an evening of severe weather and possible tornadic activity.

According to Newton County Battalion Chief Joe Cagle, three adults, one teen, and one child all suffered minor injuries. Among them, one young girl and her mother were in a car that was picked up and thrown, while the other three victims were injured while running for cover.

The heaviest damage appears to have been to vehicles in the area.

The National Weather Service said that they would assess the area tomorrow as current conditions were too dark to properly do so tonight.

Among businesses in the area, a Chick-fil-A was reported to have ghad damage to its roof.

Around 8:30 p.m., Sadiqa Gathres arrived at the Chick-fil-A to pick up her son, whose car was damaged in the storm. She said she was shocked to receive his phone call earlier in the evening.

“He was like ‘Mom, my car was totaled,” said Gathres. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, is everybody alright?’ That’s the first thing on my mind.”

Gathres said her son assured her he was not injured, but he did report a Chick-fil-A vehicle was thrown onto the car’s front hood and windshield.

“I was not expecting to have that much damage. I’m thinking oh, it’s just partially damaged, but no you can’t drive that car,” said Gathres. While Chick-fil-A will remain closed, several employees including Gathres’ son will be at the store Saturday, volunteering to clean up damage to the building.

“What a way to bring in the new year – with a tornado of all things,” said Gathres.

The area is suffering power outages, with some traffic lights reported as being out. Crews are currently working to restore power.

Newton County School System tell CBS46 News that they are surveying the damages at Veterans Memorial Middle School after a storm hit the school late this afternoon. No one was inside the building at the time of the incident.

VMMS principal, Dr. Takila Curry and NCSS Chief Operations Officer Dr. Michael Barr along with other NCSS Operations staff, arrived at the school shortly after the storm hit. According to Dr. Barr, there appears to be no structural damage; however, cleanup will be required before students report on Tuesday.

“We are very fortunate this occurred when school was closed and no one was on campus,” said Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “The damage can be repaired. We’re just thankful that no one was there, and that we have no injuries to report. We will work to get the debris cleared and ensure the school is safe for students to return on Tuesday.”

