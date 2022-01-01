Nashville tree company talks about importance of tree inspections ahead of bad weather

By DANIELLE JACKSON

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A local tree company talked about the importance of tree maintenance to possibly prevent tree damage on and around your home before bad weather.

Cleaning up debris and nailing down items that can be blown away in your yard are just a few things homeowners should do before severe weather. Most Middle Tennessee will brace for severe storms over the next 24 hours.

Music City Tree said they’d been bombarded with tree removal since the onset of the last storm a few weeks ago.

“If you have a tree that’s concerning a couple of days before you know, get an arborist out there that can come out on an emergency response, take care of it before it is a problem,” Music City Tree Company Owner Orlando Stricklen said.

Stricklen said maintenance is vital in the days, weeks, and even months ahead of severe weather.

“A lot of people don’t understand that trees need maintenance. They need to be inspected like anything else, especially if you have large trees that are near your home,” Stricklen said. “You want to have those inspected at least once or twice a year to make sure that they’re healthy and to make sure they can withstand a storm.”

Experts also suggested homeowners remove any debris around their homes before storms, including nailing or tying down anything that could be blown away during a storm. If a tree does fall on your home, Stricklen said it’s best to plan and be sure you have critical documentation nearby.

“In the days to come, you can just make sure that you have your insurance information handy and a license professional emergency crew response available,” Stricklen said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.