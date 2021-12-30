1 killed when trench collapses in Missouri

By KMBC Staff

GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — Authorities in Grain Valley said a man died when a trench collapsed Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Southwest Hillside Drive.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration told KMBC9 News that crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. out of Kingsville, were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction in a 10-foot deep trench when it collapsed.

OSHA said its investigation will determine if trench protective systems were being used.

