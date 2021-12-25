Crash leads to man being arrested for attempted murder

By KPTV Staff

HAPPY VALLEY, Oregon (KPTV) — Clackamas County deputies say a crash in Happy Valley led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies say the car crashed into a tree just after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Southeast Mountain Gate Road and Becket Street. They say the woman behind the wheel stayed at the scene, but two men got out of the car and ran off.

Deputies tracked the two down but they denied being involved in the crash. One of them, 36-year-old Brandon Gooding, was bleeding from the head. He was given medical attention.

Law enforcement found out he had a felony warrant out of Portland for his arrest for second-degree attempted murder. He was hospitalized and then booked into jail on Thursday.

FOX 12 is waiting to learn more about what led up to the attempted murder charge.

