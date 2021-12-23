Who would do such a thing? Video shows Santa getting pelted with eggs

By Meredith Barack

OAK PARK, Illinois (WBBM) — Video shows a Santa getting pelted with eggs in Oak Park – and some people are asking, who in the world would do something like attack Jolly old St. Nick?

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack talked to Father Christmas himself Monday about the shocking moment.

For the past four holiday seasons, Adam White – dressed as Santa – has greeted shoppers and neighbors outside is brother’s store, Needful Things, at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Roosevelt Road at the south end of Oak Park.

“I try to make the kids happy,” White said.

White was at his post this past Saturday before heading over to his older brother’s house just a block away, where he would meet families enjoying the village’s Light up the Night event.

“The kids come running up to me,” he said. “They hug me.”

But at one point when no one else was around, someone else came running up to Jolly old St. Nick as he stood at his corner – but they weren’t happy to see him.

“They just started throwing eggs at me, and it felt like some hard rocks or something – I don’t know,” White said. “You know, they hit me in the face, threw some from back, from the front. I was trying to push them off.”

Video shows the attack happening in just seconds as at least two men in dark clothes and ski masks ambush White.

“It happened so quick,” he said.

White said thankfully, he was not hurt. He called police.

Officers were not able to track down the assailants, but cracked eggs were left behind all over the sidewalk.

“That’s like hateful,” White said. “Somebody must not like Christmas. They must hate Christmas. I know they’re going to be on the naughty list – whoever did it.”

On the nice list, however, are community members who have stepped up to let Sant know how much they appreciate him – including one who brought him a new hat, beard, and belt after he couldn’t get the eggs off his old ones.

He said despite the attack, he is now more motivated than ever to spread cheer and joy this Christmas season.

“It’s going to encourage me to do this more,” White said.

Santa says if you would like to pay him a visit, he will be at Needful Things in Oak Park Thursday and Friday.

