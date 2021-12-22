‘A godsend for us’: Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 cats from Kentucky after tornado

By Alex Corradetti

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — More than 30 cats from Kentucky are now looking for their forever homes in the Dairy State after tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky.

CBS 58 spoke with Andrea Blair, a grants specialist with the Kentucky Humane Society.

“There’s estimated to be about 76 people who are confirmed dead and over 1,000 homes have either been destroyed or heavily damaged,” said Blair.

Some areas of the state are reduced to rubble. Now, many pets are lost or injured and already-packed rural shelters are completely overwhelmed.

Blair says staff have been working around the clock to move animals already in Kentucky shelters to other states, making room for an influx of furry friends.

“The first thing that we really want to do in animal welfare is make sure animals can stay in their counties where they are from, so they can be reunited with their families if they’re looking for them,” explained Blair.

A task Angela Speed, vice president of communications with the Wisconsin Humane Society, was more than happy to take on.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to step up in these situations and say yes, we can help, when hurricanes or tornadoes or other natural disasters strike, especially in the Midwest region,” said Speed.

“The Wisconsin Humane Society has just been a godsend for us. This week they took in 32 cats from a rural animal shelter here in Kentucky,” said Blair.

Blair says the shelters they removed animals from in Kentucky were already overwhelmed prior to the storms.

Half of the cats went to the Wisconsin Humane Society location in Milwaukee and the other half went to the Racine location. Now, those pets are looking to find their forever homes in the Dairy State. Cats just like Adley.

“She is 2 years old from Kentucky and is already one of the staff favorites. I have to say these are some of the nicest, sweetest and most affectionate animals I’ve met off a truck. They will be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before they will be available for adoption,” explained Speed.

The Kentucky Humane Society is forever grateful for the helping hands just before the holidays.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see how many people are rallying around to help our state,” said Blair.

The Kentucky Humane Society has helped at least 500 animals move out of the state so far.

If you’d like to help, you can donate toward the animals’ daily care, treatments and foster expenses by visiting the site.

The humane society says they’re also in need of foster parents to help out in emergency situations. You can apply online at wihumane.org/foster.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.