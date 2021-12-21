Thieves try to steal ATM, fail miserably

By WJZ Staff

ABINGDON, Maryland (WJZ) — An Abingdon pharmacy was targeted in a smash-and-grab ATM theft early Tuesday morning, but the would-be thieves left emptyhanded, authorities said.

About 4 a.m., deputies were called to a crash at the Walgreens near Abingdon and Emmorton roads, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle had smashed into the store, leaving behind a trail of damage.

Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that four men backed a silver van into the business and tried to take the ATM. Unable to remove it, the men drove away.

At least one employee was inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

The van, which was reported stolen out of Baltimore City, was later recovered less than a half-mile away near the corner of Brooks Avenue and Porter Drive, deputies said.

Tuesday’s incidents marks the latest in a string of similar smash-and-grab thefts and attempted thefts that have played out recently in the Baltimore area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 443-409-3562.

