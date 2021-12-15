Boy dies in crash on way to school in; officials say weather a factor

By Web staff

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A boy died in a crash that occurred while he was on his way to school in Camas Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 8:13 a.m. at Southeast Nourse Road and Southeast 280th Court, which is less than a mile from Camas High School. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the roadway, then struck fencing and a home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the occupants were all juveniles and were on the way to school.

One passenger, a juvenile boy, sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The boy, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not say if there the other occupants in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was hurt.

The Clark County Sherriff’s office told the Camas School District that weather was a factor, but they won’t know if there were other contributing causes until the investigation is complete.

A spokesperson for the school district said district employees begin driving bus routes around 4 a.m. to examine road conditions when inclement weather hits. They drive to Livingston Mountain, Prune Hill and the east side of the district and also check with neighboring districts to see what the conditions are there.

“At that time, morning temperatures were above freezing and roads were relatively dry,” Camas School District Communications Director Doreen McKercher said. “The decision was to start on time. Unfortunately, the temperature dropped around 8 AM creating slick areas around the district.

“We are devastated by this loss and are working to provide supports for our community during this difficult time,” she continued.

