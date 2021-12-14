2 juveniles arrested in connection with gun found on campus at Las Vegas school

By CAITLIN LILLY

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Two juveniles were arrested Monday after authorities say a gun was found on the campus of West Preparatory Academy.

According to a letter sent from the school’s principal to parents, a gun was located at the school after CCSD Police investigated a report of a weapon on campus.

“There were no threats to the school,” West Prep Principal Yolanda Brown said in the message, but the campus was placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution.

A copy of the letter issued to parents said the following:

“Dear Parents and Guardians,

This is West Prep Principal Yolanda Brown.

The safety of our students is the number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

Today our school is placed on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution as CCSD Police investigated a report of a weapon on campus. A gun was located during the search. There were no threats to the school.

This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other. If you or your child notices something suspicious, please notify one of our staff members immediately. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement.

If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at 702-799-3120.

Thank you”

Located at 2050 Sapphire Store Avenue, West Prep is a Pre-K through 12th grade public school in CCSD.

According to CCSD, classes returned to regular instruction following the disturbance.

