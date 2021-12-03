Columbia University student dead, tourist wounded in random stabbings in Upper Manhattan

By WABC Staff

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) — Two men were randomly stabbed, one fatally, apparently by the same knife-wielding suspect wandering the Morningside Heights streets surrounding Columbia University.

A third person was menaced by the suspect in Central Park when police arrived and made the arrest.

The first victim, a 30-year-old Columbia University student identified as Davide Giri, was randomly stabbed at 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue at 10:54 p.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say Giri, a graduate student at the School of Engineering and Applied Science, lived in Manhattan.

He was also a member of NY International FC, an amateur soccer team playing in the Cosmopolitan Soccer League.

He was killed as he walked back to his Morningside Heights apartment after a soccer match.

About 15 minutes after Giri was attacked, a 27-year-old Italian tourist was stabbed at 110th Street and Morningside Drive.

That victim, who was spending his first day in the city, was stabbed in the torso and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Minutes later, a 30-year-old man told police he was menaced inside Central Park

Officers responded and found the suspect at West 104th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side.

He was taken into custody with a large kitchen knife.

