Shark spotted munching on sea turtle off HI beach, warning issued

By Matthew Nuttle

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV) — Shark warning signs have been posted on the Makaha Side of Maili Beach Park after a 10 to 12-foot shark was seen feeding on a sea turtle.

The shark was spotted near the Green Lanterns surf area, according to the Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB). No injuries were reported and the type of shark was not identified.

In addition to posting warning signs, OSB says lifeguards will be notifying swimmers and beach goers in the area about the danger.

For more information, contact a lifeguard or call the OSB at 808-241-4984.

