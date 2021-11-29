Najee Harris spends Thanksgiving with head coach Mike Tomlin

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Sundays, Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin hopes rookie running back Najee Harris feasts on opposing defenses but on Thanksgiving Day, he invited the young runner to feast on turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.

In speaking with reporters on Friday, Najee said he spent the holiday at his head coach’s home.

“I actually went to Mike T’s house,” Harris said. “It was different, not spending time with my family, but they FaceTimed me. It was good to be in a new city on the holidays and spend time with my team and the coach and talk about stuff other than football. It was a good bonding experience.”

Harris and a couple of his teammates, he said, spent time at Tomlin’s house on Thanksgiving.

Luckily, he wasn’t expected to bring any food.

“No, it wasn’t a potluck,” Harris laughed.

Hopefully, Harris and his teammates didn’t eat so much that they won’t be able to take on the Bengals this Sunday in Cincinnati.

